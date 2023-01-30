Najam Sethi Adamant to See Only Mickey Arthur as Pakistan Head Coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, believes that only Mickey Arthur has the right credentials to become the head coach of the national team and has refused to entertain any other possible candidates for the job.

According to sources, Mickey has rejected PCB’s advances numerous times over the past month as he is said to be committed to Derbyshire. Sources revealed that Mickey had refused to take the job as he believes that he will be ousted again if a new PCB regime takes over.

Despite being refused multiple times, Sethi is adamant that the two parties will arrive at a deal very soon and Mickey will assume the responsibility of the national team in the coming months.

According to several reports, the negotiations between the two parties are at an advanced stage and Mickey will finally be announced as head coach in the coming days. It is expected that Mickey will lead the national side in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Mickey’s role initially will be a virtual one as he will not be able to join the team in their upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand. Mickey will be unavailable to join the squad due to the upcoming county season.

The 54-year-old previously coached Pakistan between 2016-2019. His tenure as the head coach was a successful one as Pakistan witnessed a massive turnaround as they emerged victorious in the 2019 ICC Champions Trophy in England.