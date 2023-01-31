Islamabad United Manager Likely to be Appointed Pakistan Team Manager

Mickey Arthur’s imminent appointment as the director of cricket operations of the Pakistan national team will also include new-look national team management.

According to sources, Islamabad United’s manager, Rehan-ul-Haq, is one of the new appointments that is likely to be made. Rehan is likely to join the national team as a manager, but his role is said to be much more than a traditional manager.

According to the details, Rehan’s role is set to be much more influential than a team manager, which will include assisting Mickey with the team strategies and building a team environment. His role is being defined as the national team’s chief of staff.

Rehan has been associated with Islamabad United since the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He works as the team manager, alongside Hassan Cheema, and the two have played a crucial role in the success of Islamabad United over the years. Rehan and Cheema were credited with playing a pivotal role in Islamabad’s title wins in PSL 1 and 3.

Rehan’s data-driven approach and reliance on modern cricket techniques have been one of the main reasons for United’s success in the tournament and the new PCB regime is hopeful that his success at the franchise T20 level will be well translated to the international arena.

The two-time PSL winner is set to replace Mansoor Rana who served as the national team manager for almost four years.