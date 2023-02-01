These Superstars Will Play Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Exhibition Match

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have revealed the names of available players for the exhibition match, scheduled to take place on February 5 at Bugti Stadium in Balochistan.

It will be the first time in the eight-year history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that Balochistan will host a match while the much-awaited match will be live telecast on PTV Sports.

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the home side Gladiators, who will be joined by Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Umar Akmal.

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, on the other hand, will lead Peshawar Zalmi, while Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Danish Aziz, and Saim Ayub will also entertain the fans of the home side.

Instead of making Quetta one of the official venues for the upcoming PSL edition, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided last month to hold an exhibition match in honor of Kashmir Day.

As per reports, the Bugti Stadium will be opened for fans at 8 am while the toss will be held at 11 am and the match will start at 11:30 am.

Here is the complete squad of Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed Abdul Wahid Bismillah Khan Umar Akmal Saud Shakeel Ahsan Ali Umaid Asif Umair Bin Yousuf Aimal Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Naseem Shah Mohammad Hasnain Khushdil Shah

Here’s the complete squad for Peshawar Zalmi: