UN Environment Program to Open Office in Pakistan

Pakistan has officially requested that the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) establish an office in the country. Its aim will be to assist the government in addressing the mounting concerns posed by climate change.

Including its six regional offices in Africa, North America, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and West Asia, the UNEP will help address critical environmental concerns such as the Living Indus program.

During her visit to Pakistan, Inger Andersen, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNEP will speak with the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) and the Minister for Climate Change to address the country’s environmental issues.

The UNEP may examine the environment in Pakistan and sustainable energy emerging trends, as well as strive to improve the quality of life.

An official expressed that the global community and the United Nations are positively reacting to Pakistan’s calls for assistance in repairing flood-affected regions and protecting them against the detrimental effects of climate change.

The UNEP Executive Director’s visit is likely to be extremely advantageous in terms of reaching an agreement on many environmental safety and preservation problems.