Will Babar Azam Finally Score His First-Ever PSL Century This Season?

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, will be determined to prove his doubters wrong and showcase his T20 batting skills in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 8.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars New Logo is Directly Copied From Stock Image

Babar had a disappointing outing in PSL 7 as he led Karachi Kings to the worst finish in PSL history, winning only one match out of their 10 group matches. Babar will be hoping that a change in environment will provide a breath of fresh air and he will lead his new side, Peshawar Zalmi, to their second PSL title in history.

The superstar batter has been one of the most consistent run-scorers in T20 cricket over the past few years. He has come into his own in the shortest format of the game and is one of the most reliable batters in the format.

The star batter has scored over 8,500 runs at an immaculate average of 43.61 in 235 innings he has played in T20 cricket. His consistency in the format has been remarkable and he has also scored some sensational centuries. In total, Babar has scored 7 centuries in the format, with two centuries coming in masterful run-chases against England and South Africa in the international arena.

ALSO READ These Superstars Will Play Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Exhibition Match

The 28-year-old has been magnificent in PSL as well and is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition’s history. Despite his wonderful performances in the PSL, Babar is yet to score a century in the tournament. The upcoming edition of PSL provides him with the perfect opportunity to cross a PSL century off his checklist.

With Babar transferring to Peshawar Zalmi, he will be expected to carry the majority of the burden of the batting unit and if history is to go by, do not be surprised that Babar finishes the tournament as the highest run-scorer, with a century to his name as well.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads