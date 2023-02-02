HEC Invites Applications for Afghan Short Documentary Contest

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited Afghan students to submit short documentaries highlighting their higher education experiences in Pakistan.

The students are allowed to film the documentary through smartphones or high-resolution cameras. Interested applicants are allowed to send submissions either individually or in a group.

Here is all you need to know about Afghan Short Documentary Contest.

Theme

The contest’s theme revolves around educational experiences of Afghan youth studying in Pakistan.

Application Process

The contest is divided into two phases.

Phase 1: Initially, students are required to submit a short documentary based on an original idea. It should be no longer than 60 seconds.

Phase 2: Jury members will shortlist the top 10 entries and will inform the students. Nominated Public Relations Officers (PROs)/Mass Communication Department Faculty Members will then mentor the students to help them to submit a short documentary of 4-6 minutes on the given theme in the English language with subtitles translated into 2 languages (Urdu and Dari).

Technical Requirements

The top 10 shortlisted submissions must be in the horizontal format of at least standard HD (1280 x 720 pixels) encoded in H264 (.mp4, .mov). However, for better viewing quality, a full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) format is recommended.

Every video submitted must be a final edited product without any rough cuts. All submissions must include closing credits with the following information: name(s) of the filmmaker(s), scriptwriter, all participants, stakeholder(s), etc.

How to Send Submissions?

Submissions can be emailed to Amina Munir, Project Manager, Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Afghan students, via Google Form.

​Submissions can also be sent through a USB to Jehanzeb Khan, Project Director, Human Resource Development Division, HEC, H-9, Islamabad.

Prize Money

1st Place Rs. 70,000 2nd Place Rs. 50,000 3rd Place Rs. 35,000

Deadline and Important Dates