January 2023 Was The Deadliest Month in Pakistan Since July 2018

Based on a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), January 2023 was the deadliest month due to terrorist attacks in almost five years. There were 44 militant attacks last month that resulted in 134 deaths and 254 injuries.

ALSO READ Over 100,000 KP Policemen Want to Resign After Peshawar Blast

Despite a slight decrease in terror incidents, 139 percent more deaths occurred due to the suicide bombing at the Peshawar Police Line. Two suicide bombings were carried out in January in Peshawar and in the tribal area of Khyber in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

KP was the most affected, with 27 militant attacks resulting in 116 deaths and 223 injuries. Most of the injured were security personnel who were victims of the Peshawar police line blast.

ALSO READ Sindh Govt. Launches Pink Buses for Women in Karachi

The militants specifically targeted the KP police. Meanwhile, most of the attacks in January took place in Lakki Marwat, followed by Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Charsadda, and Bannu.

The security forces also managed to prevent several attacks, arresting at most 52 militants primarily from Punjab, and killing 40 others, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.