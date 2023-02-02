Over 100,000 KP Policemen Want to Resign After Peshawar Blast

Widespread anger is being found among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police following the Peshawar blast that martyred more than 100 worshippers and injured over 200 others.

The resentment is being expressed in different ways. Peshawar Police officers initially held a protest against the incident. Now, a memo reportedly doing rounds on social media suggests that a large number of policemen are considering quitting their jobs.

ALSO READ Benazir Income Support Money Was Also Given to The Dead in 2018-19

According to details, over 100,000 junior-ranked policemen are mulling over resignation in case the mosque blast probe doesn’t determine the security lapses transparently.

The memo emanated from a WhatsApp group named All KPK Police Junior Ranks. The officers are of the view that if an impartial investigation isn’t done for this blast, then they will be collecting more dead bodies of their loved ones in the coming months.

Earlier today, Inspector General (IG) KP, Moazzam Jah Ansari, revealed that the suicide bomber was wearing a police uniform which is why other officers did not bother to check him.

The IG asked against politicizing the suicide blast. He also claimed responsibility for the security lapse and stated that none of the policemen should be blamed for the security breach.