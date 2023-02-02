Sarfaraz Ahmed Opens Up on Importance of PSL for Pakistan Cricket

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed has explained the role of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the development of the game of cricket in the country.

Speaking in the podcast organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sarfaraz said that the league has proved to be a platform that unearths talent in the country.

The Quetta Gladiators captain added that PSL has allowed emerging talent to learn how to deal with the camera and crowd pressure, which is crucial in international cricket.

The wicket-keeper batter stated that the league has now become a brand, attracting many renowned cricketers from around the world, and everyone pays attention to those cricketers.

Mentioning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Sarfaraz remarked that the majority of the players in the national squad for that event were PSL products.

“Whether it was Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, or Rumman Raees, these guys were doing well in the domestic cricket and were picked by the PSL franchises,” Sarfaraz acknowledged.

Sarfaraz went on to say that it was in the PSL that these players demonstrated their talent and earned spots in the team. “So, the league’s contribution to the development of cricket in the country is immense,” he concluded.

It is worth noting that Sarfaraz, who is the only player to captain his franchise in all the seasons, will lead the Quetta Gladiators in the eighth edition of PSL.