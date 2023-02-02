UN Women Pakistan Launches Strategic Note to Promote Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN WOMEN) has announced the launch of its Strategic Note (SN) to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women in Pakistan.

The objective of the launch event was to inform all stakeholders and partners of its strategic priorities for the period starting from 2023- 2027.

While welcoming the participants, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan, Sharmeela Rassool emphasized:

The UN Women Strategic Note consists of 5 output areas contributing to a single outcome that is advancing gender equality and women empowerment. UN Women Pakistan’s focus is to position women as change agents in every sector and create an environment for them to become their own solution architects.

The SN is formulated and developed through an inclusive process and is aligned with UNSDCF- 2023-2027. In addition, the SN guides the UN Women’s work in the country.

While congratulating UN Women on the launch of Strategic Note, the Head of the Resident Coordinator’s Office, Mr. Shah Nasir Khan said:

Gender equality and women empowerment is a guiding principle that applies to everything the UN does. I applaud UN Women on the launch of its Strategic Note and wish its implementation will shift power structures and the economic, social, and political systems that perpetuate discrimination.

In his keynote speech honorable Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court, Dr. Syed Muhammad Answer said: “

Women and girls play an important part in the development of any country. I commend UN Women and congratulate the entire team on launching this important plan which will ensure women and girls living secure and prosperous lives which, are free from any form of violence and benefiting from non-discriminatory legislation.

The thematic focus of the SN Outcome aligns with the thematic priorities of the UN Women’s Global Strategic Plan (SP and includes both traditional and emerging areas of work: normative frameworks, data architectures, innovative gender financing, access to goods, services, and resources, voice agency and leadership and social norm change.

Embedded into the SN structure are linkages and complementarities across the five outputs, including cross-cutting UN system coordination, which results in an SN outcome that is envisioned to be greater than the sum of its parts.

The chairperson, NCSW Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar, Team leader European Union Mr. Sven Ruesh, Dr. Maha Noor Deputy Ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Ms. Saadia Khan, Commissioner, SECP along with the UN Women team also spoke at the launching event.