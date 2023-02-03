Asian Cricket Council to FulFill PCB’s Demands Regarding 2023 Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has agreed to the PCB’s demands and will present all important matters, including the finalization of the event calendar, to the Board members for approval.

The development comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Najam Sethi, and CEO, Faisal Hasnain, traveled to Bahrain to attend the ACC Board’s meeting.

The Board members will focus on reaching an agreement on the yearly events calendar and finalizing the dates for the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled in Pakistan at the meeting tomorrow.

As per the official, the PCB’s efforts have resulted in the convening of ACC meetings and the presentation of all relevant issues confronting Asian cricket to the Board members.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tentative schedule for Pakistan to host the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 is from September 1-17.

The decision to hold the event in the UAE, announced by ACC head, Jay Shah, a few months ago, sparked debate, with the PCB declaring their intention to host the event at all costs.

The PCB’s position was eventually accepted, and the president of the ACC convened a meeting to discuss the issues, and now the board is hopeful that the necessary changes will be made accordingly.