Babar Azam Expresses Excitement to Play With Punjab’s Sports Minister

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam has expressed his excitement for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 13.

The 28-year-old cricketer will lead Peshawar Zalmi where he will play alongside veteran Pakistani pacer and former Peshawar Zalmi captain, Wahab Riaz.

The right-handed batter stated that Wahab Riaz is now a provincial minister, but he is excited to play with him because he has a lot of experience in T20 cricket.

The Lahore-born cricketer further added that the left-arm pacer has been playing the shortest format for a long time and that he understands things.

Babar Azam, who recently received Sir Garfield Sobers Best Cricketer of the Year award, said, “The ultimate goal is to play fairly and the minister should keep things tight.”

Wahab Riaz, who was playing for Khulna Tigers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has been appointed as the caretaker sports minister of Punjab.

Wahab is also part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the exhibition match against Quetta Gladiators scheduled to take place on February 5 at Bugti Stadium, Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wahab Riaz is currently the PSL’s highest wicket-taker with 77 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 21.29.

