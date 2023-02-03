Wasim Akram Meets Cricket Foundation Chairman to Discuss New Saudi League

Legendary Pakistani cricketer, Wasim Akram met with the Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation (SACF), Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud.

As per the details, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the promotion of cricket in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the introduction of a new cricket league.

The Kingdom has set its sights on cricket, with Prince Saud Mishal and Wasim Akram discussing ways to promote the game of cricket and establish a new league.

While expressing his gratitude for the gift, Wasim Akram took to his social media handles and wrote, “What a trip to Riyadh and had a great meeting with HH Saud Mishal.”

The former captain also expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Saudi league, saying, that Insha Allah they will start the Saudi League very soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wasim Akram is also the President of the Karachi Kings, the most followed franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The legendary cricketer will continue to coach the former champions in the upcoming eighth edition of the PSL, which is set to begin on February 13 in Multan.

Last week, Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, met Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud and presented him with a Zalmi shirt as well as an invitation to PSL matches.