Islamabad Police and Frontier Constabulary Get into a Brutal Fight [Video]

The video footage of the scuffle between Islamabad Police officials and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel at the Secretariat Police Station has raised serious concerns about the professional conduct and discipline of security forces.

According to media reports, the untoward incident, which took place in the federal capital, was widely covered by the media and has sparked outrage among the public.

Police and FC fight on rooms issue in Islamabad !@ICT_Police pic.twitter.com/usqGJLhJ8D — Shehzad Qureshi (@ShehxadGulHasen) February 2, 2023

The altercation began as efforts were being made to evacuate a residential building inside the police station. The building was slated to be given to FC personnel performing duty in the Red Zone.

However, the FC officials reportedly made a hasty attempt to vacate the premises, leading to a tense confrontation with the police personnel stationed there.

The reports further described that the situation was further exacerbated by the presence of senior police officials and FC personnel, who became embroiled in the scuffle.

It was only through the intervention of the police officers that the situation was eventually resolved and peace was restored between the two sides.

This incident highlights the importance of maintaining professional conduct and discipline among security forces, especially in a high-security area like the Red Zone.

It is imperative that the concerned authorities take prompt and decisive action to ensure that such incidents are prevented from happening in the future.

This incident has raised questions about the ability of the security forces to maintain such standards, and it is the responsibility of the concerned authorities to address these concerns and restore the confidence of the public in the security forces.