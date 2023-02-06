Dubai to Hold World’s Largest Annual Food and Beverage Show This Month

Dubai is set to host Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food and beverage show, later this month.

According to the details, the 28th edition of the event will be held from 20 to 24 February at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

Gulfood is a world-renowned conference in the culinary and food innovation sector that has the potential to revolutionize the industry.

It serves as a platform to bring together a diverse range of companies from all corners of the globe.

The five-day event will feature a number of initiatives and shows. Gulfood Green, Inspire; Top Table, Foodverse, YouthX, Dubai World Cuisine, and Gulfood Meetings Program.

Gulfood Green aims to formulate a sustainable future with a zero-waste solution. It envisions saving 1,000 kg of food scraps daily and a total of 5,000 kg at the end of the five-day event.