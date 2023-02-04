Usman Wazir Set to Defend His WBO Youth World Title Against Thai Boxer

Dubai is all set to host one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year as Pakistani boxer, Usman Wazir, the reigning WBO Youth World Champion, prepares to defend his title against the Thai challenger, Krung Kling.

The two boxers have faced each other before in an Asian title fight, where Usman was injured in the third round. This time around, Krung Kling has stepped up to challenge Usman for the world title.

Usman has been training extensively in both his home country and Dubai to ensure that he is in top form for the fight. Usman is aware of the importance of this fight, not just for himself but also for his country.

Usman is determined to defend the title and keep the world title in Pakistan. In his own words, “I will try my best to defend the title so that the world title remains with Pakistan.”

Usman’s preparation for this fight has been extensive, with rigorous training sessions and a strict diet plan in place. The support of his fans and well-wishers has been a constant source of inspiration for him. Ahead of the fight, Usman made an appeal to the nation to pray for his success.

The fight for WBO Youth World Title between Usman Wazir and Krung Kling is expected to be a nail-biting encounter, with both boxers giving it their all in the ring.