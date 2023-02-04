Pakistan to Adopt Different Selection Strategy for ODI World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Selection Committee has unveiled a new strategy for the upcoming series and the World Cup 2023, with a focus on fast bowlers.

Efforts are underway to increase the pool of pacers, with the former pacer, Mohammad Amir’s return to the team appearing more likely following his performances in the BPL.

As per the reports, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, and Khushdil Shah are likely to be ignored while the chances of Imad Wasim’s return to the team have brightened. The chief selector is said to be seeking a return for Imad Wasim.

Meanwhile, the selection committee does not see Shaheen Afridi in the long-term plans.

Sources indicate that Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain may be prone to cramping and injury, leading the committee to search for potential replacements.

The cricket board will also be working to prepare Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Imad Wasim for the captaincy slot of the national team.

Keeping the ODI season in mind, the selection committee will also consider Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, and Haris Sohail for the middle order.

Haris Sohail is expected to perform well in the middle order. The selection committee is reportedly not in favor of domestic coaches, and instead, is open to working with foreign coaches.