Dar, AIIB Chief Economist Discuss Cooperation in Eco-Friendly Development Projects

Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) Chief Economist Erik Berglof Tuesday highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment in Pakistan.

Berglof called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division and discussed future cooperation in development projects especially eco-friendly and climate resilience.

During the meeting, the minister shared the current economic outlook of the country and apprised Berglof about the economic policies and reforms undertaken by the government for sustainable economic development and social uplift of the poor segment of society.

He informed that despite economic challenges, the government is determined to set things in the right direction and put the economy on a positive trajectory. The finance minister also apprised Berglof about the economic losses due to the devastating floods and rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-affected areas.

The AIIB Chief Economist appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for the social uplift of the masses.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, and senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.