Fixed Income HBL Total Treasury ETF Launched at PSX

A new and innovative Exchange Traded Fund has been launched at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), namely the HBL Total Treasury Exchange Traded Fund.

This ETF, the seventh to be launched on PSX, is a first of its kind as it consists of a blend of Government Debt Securities as the underlying asset class. This security is structured in the ETF form for investors to easily invest in a diversified pool of fixed income Government Debt Securities.

The HBL Total Treasury ETF’s underlying assets consist of cash & cash equivalent, Treasury Bills (T-Bills), and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs). It is an open-ended fixed-income ETF that tracks its benchmark index, the HBL Total Treasury Index (HBLTTI).

Speaking at the launch of the HBL Total Treasury ETF, PSX MD & CEO Farrukh H. Khan said “The launch of the seventh ETF on PSX, the HBL Total Treasury ETF, is an important and exciting development for the stock market, investors, and all stakeholders. This ETF is the first of its kind and investors can now easily invest in a diversified pool of fixed income Government Debt Securities by doing a single trade through their brokers on the Ready Counter of the Exchange. Hence, investing in government securities is now as easy as investing in shares on PSX”.

He further stated “Introduction of the HBL ETF is part of PSX and the mutual fund industry’s effort to provide a wide range of low-cost ETFs for investors, allowing them to easily take exposure to different asset classes and investment strategies. This is the right time to launch this ETF, as returns on fixed-income securities are high. I congratulate the HBL AMC and HBL Bank on taking the lead and launching this innovative ETF, that will fulfill an important gap in the investment products range in Pakistan.”

HBL Asset Management Limited CEO Mir Adil Rashid said “HBL Total Treasury ETF has been listed and is being traded on Pakistan Stock Exchange to provide consistent returns to investors through active investments in a blend of short, medium, and long-term securities issued and/or guaranteed by Government of Pakistan. We at HBL AMC take great pride in being the first to launch a Total Treasury ETF in Pakistan and are in process of delivering many more unique and customer-centric solutions in the near future.”