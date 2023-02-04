Star-Studded PSL 8 Commentary Panel to be Unveiled This Week

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gearing up for its highly anticipated eighth edition, and fans can expect a star-studded lineup of commentators and presenters for the event.

According to sources, an 11-member panel of commentators has been assembled to ensure engaging coverage of matches taking place at two venues on the same day.

Featuring a roster of renowned names such as Mark Boucher, Nick Knight, Danny Morrison, Waqar Younis, Bazid Khan, Tariq Saeed, Sikandar Bakht, Kass Naidoo, and Urooj Mumtaz, the commentary panel is set to deliver an exceptional experience for fans.

Additionally, Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will serve as the tournament’s presenters, further adding to the star power of PSL8.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the official list of commentators in the coming days as the match-awaited event is set to start on February 13.

However, it is reported that former cricketer and PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s name is not on the initial commentary panel because he criticized the current management.

Recently, Ramiz Raja stated on his YouTube channel that the newly appointed PCB management committee wanted him to apologize for his comments.

The former cricketer, who was sacked last month, said that he will never apologize to the Najam Sethi-led committee for considering his application for PSL commentary.

A day after Ramiz’s statement, Najam Sethi said that PCB has placed no restrictions on the renowned commentator and that he is free to do whenever and wherever he wants.

