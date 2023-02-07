Here’s the List of Commentators and Presenters for PSL 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the commentary panel for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Alan Wilkins, Bazid Khan, Danny Morrison, Daren Ganga, Dominic Cork, Mark Butcher, Nick Knight, Sana Mir, Sikandar Bakht, Simon Doull, Urooj Mumtaz, Vernon Philander and Waqar Younis will commentate in English, while Marina Iqbal and Tariq Saeed will be Urdu commentators. Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will be the presenters.

For the PSL 8, two full production kits and crews will be operational simultaneously. This will only be the second time since PSL 5 and the first time in the post-Covid era.

It is worth noting that the upcoming eighth edition of the PSL will kick off on February 13 with the grand opening ceremony at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars and finalist, Multan Sultans will face off in the PSL opener, with only one game played on the first day.

