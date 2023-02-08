Racism or Something Else? Pakistani-Origin Police Officer Brutally Killed in New York

Tragedy struck the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday, as an off-duty officer, Adeed Fayaz, a US-Pakistani, lost his life after being shot in Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to authorities, the shooter, 38-year-old Randy Jones, was apprehended on Monday evening in Rockland County. Jones was hiding in a hotel and has now been charged with murder and attempted robbery.

The shooting occurred on Saturday at approximately 7 PM on Ruby Street, near Linden Boulevard in East New York. 26-year-old Adeed was supposed to buy a car from Jones after arranging a meeting through Facebook Marketplace.

However, Jones pulled out a gun and tried to rob Adeed. He shot the officer in the head during the botched robbery attempt. Jones fled the scene and Adeed was taken to the hospital.

Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a father, a husband, a son, and a protector of our great city. Officer Fayaz was shot Saturday night and he tragically succumbed to his injuries today. Our Department deeply mourns his passing, and his family and loved ones are in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/zK9BdHwvM1 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) February 7, 2023

During the preliminary investigation, the authorities have come to the conclusion that the perpetrator was not aware of the victim’s affiliation with the NYPD.

Adeed, who hailed from Deer Park, located on Long Island, had served with distinction in the NYPD for five years. He was a devoted family man as well, leaving behind a wife and two young children.