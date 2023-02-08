Racism or Something Else? Pakistani-Origin Police Officer Brutally Killed in New York

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 8, 2023 | 12:00 pm

Tragedy struck the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday, as an off-duty officer, Adeed Fayaz, a US-Pakistani, lost his life after being shot in Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to authorities, the shooter, 38-year-old Randy Jones, was apprehended on Monday evening in Rockland County. Jones was hiding in a hotel and has now been charged with murder and attempted robbery.

ALSO READ

The shooting occurred on Saturday at approximately 7 PM on Ruby Street, near Linden Boulevard in East New York. 26-year-old Adeed was supposed to buy a car from Jones after arranging a meeting through Facebook Marketplace.

However, Jones pulled out a gun and tried to rob Adeed. He shot the officer in the head during the botched robbery attempt. Jones fled the scene and Adeed was taken to the hospital.

ALSO READ

During the preliminary investigation, the authorities have come to the conclusion that the perpetrator was not aware of the victim’s affiliation with the NYPD.

Adeed, who hailed from Deer Park, located on Long Island, had served with distinction in the NYPD for five years. He was a devoted family man as well, leaving behind a wife and two young children.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Kiara Advani Shares Adorable Pictures of Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDWP Approves 10 Development Projects Worth PKR 87.17Bn
Read more in proproperty
close
>