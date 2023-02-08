UHS Shares Good News for Students About Exam Fees

According to an announcement from the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Professor Javed Akram, Punjab Interim Health Minister, has instructed that the recent move to increase examination fees be revoked.

The institution issued a notification about the increase on 31 January, citing higher expenditures and a seven-year lapse since the most recent adjustment.

Contrary to certain allegations, the statement clarified that a 10-fold increase in expenses was not true. The fees were raised to meet the costs of international professionals, who are paid $480 for each Ph.D. thesis review.

The university is covering these additional costs with its own funds, while also taking into account the tuition systems of other institutions of higher education.

The UHS stressed that ensuring exam quality necessitates boosting examiner salaries. The fees will, however, be reviewed in accordance with government instructions.