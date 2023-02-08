Brand New PSL 8 Trophy to be Unveiled in Lahore

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is right around the corner and the excitement is at an all-time high. Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament has always had a history of introducing mesmerizing trophies for the competition and PSL 8 will be no different.

According to details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to unveil a brand new trophy for PSL 8. The trophy will be unveiled on 9 February at the iconic Shalimar Gardens in Lahore. PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, as well as all the six franchise owners, are expected to join the trophy unveiling ceremony.

Apart from the trophy unveiling ceremony, the PSL management is also set to release the anthem for season 8 in the next few days. The highly-anticipated anthem will be sung by three highly talented artists, Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi while Abdullah Siddique will be the music producer.

PSL 8 is set to commence on 13 February as defending champions, Lahore Qalandars face off against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium in the opening encounter of the tournament. The event is set to be played in four venues, Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore over a period of 35 days. The final of the tournament is scheduled to be held in Lahore on 19 March.

