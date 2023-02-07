New Punjab CM Eliminates Daily Challan Quota for Traffic Wardens

Earlier today, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, eliminated the daily challan quota for traffic wardens.

According to 24News HD, the CM reached the decision during a high-level meeting. The attendees also discussed ways to improve the province’s traffic system. The CM stated that the performance of traffic wardens would not be measured by the number of tickets issued.

Naqvi also announced a plan to facilitate the issuance of driver’s licenses. In accordance with the plan, driving license centers would operate in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi in two shifts.

Model Roads

Mohsin Naqvi also discussed plans regarding the establishment of “model roads”. Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will convert nine of the provincial capital’s major thoroughfares into model roads. In the first phase, the main boulevard in Allama Iqbal Town and Johar Town G-1 Road will be upgraded.

Earlier this month, an official statement highlighted that the department will remove encroachments on parking areas along these roads. In addition, it will strictly enforce building regulations across the city.

It will also take action against traffic congestion, improper parking, and road encroachment. The primary objective of model roads is to reduce air pollution by resolving traffic and parking issues, the statement added.