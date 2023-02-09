Planning Minister Reviews Progress on CPEC Projects

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on the ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on Thursday.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing briefed the participants on the status of ML-1 and KCR Projects. It was decided that the concerned authorities and departments from China and Pakistan would actively play their part to ensure that there are no further delays.

The meeting was also briefed about the current status of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rashakai, Bostan, and Dhabeji SEZs and Gwadar Port Authority, and Gwadar Free Zone.

The representatives of the Balochistan government apprised the participants of the water supply schemes, precision training complex, and situation of electricity supply, Gwadar University, maintenance dredging, and installation of solar systems in Gwadar.

Talking to the participants, the minister said that China and Pakistan are strongly committed to reviving the CPEC in letter and spirit. He said that the cooperation will be further expanded to more sectors.

The minister said that Gwadar and its inhabitants have been the top priority among the entire portfolio of the CPEC and even today the government is committed to solving the problems, this city and its citizen are facing. He instructed the concerned authorities to make sure no further delays are witnessed in completing the water supply schemes and the projects related to energy and education.

To avoid the overlapping of courses and skills offered at three vocational training institutes in Gwadar, he directed the concerned stakeholders to chalk out a comprehensive plan where the roles and offered skills at these institutes are clearly defined and eventually link them with the Gwadar Authority.

The minister directed the concerned departments to convene meetings of the Joint Working Groups on energy and infrastructure so that the work on projects related to these domains might be expedited.

CPEC Project Director Dr. Nadeem Javed, representatives from the ministry of foreign affairs, line ministries, Board of Investment, Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, National Highway Authority, the government of Sindh, government of Punjab, LESCO, National Highway Authority, CPPAG, KPEZDMC, Peshawar attended the meeting.