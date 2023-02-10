Daren Sammy Celebrates in Ronaldo Style by Going Topless in PSL 8 Training [Video]

Two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, Daren Sammy, is enjoying his stint as head coach of Peshawar Zalmi as they look to win their second title in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ALSO READ Islamabad United Unveil Twin Cities Inspired Kits for PSL 8

Zalmi’s squad is currently undergoing a training camp, headed by Sammy himself, in Karachi in the lead-up to the eighth edition of the PSL. Pesahwar’s squad was involved in a game of football during their training session, during which Sammy emulated the celebration of legendary footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, by taking off his shirt and running around the ground.

Sammy’s passion for cricket and his influential personality can be clearly witnessed in the hilarious video.

Check out the video below:

The 39-year-old is regarded as one of the most successful captains in T20 cricket history and is establishing himself as one of the highly revered T20 coaches in the world as well.

ALSO READ Jason Roy Hopeful for PSL Glory This Year With Quetta Gladiators

Sammy captained Zalmi to their one and only PSL title and is currently in his third stint as their head coach. Sammy previously served as Zalmi’s head coach in PSL 2020 and 2021 before taking a year’s break in 2022.

Peshawar Zalmi will commence their campaign against Karachi Kings on 14 February at the National Bank Cricket Arena. The Yellow Storm will be determined to lift their first title since 2017.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads