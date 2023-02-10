Ignite Signs Agreement for Startup Portal to Create Linkages for Pakistani Startups

To strengthen the startup ecosystem of Pakistan, Ignite National Technology Fund signed a contract for the development of a new Startup Portal with COMSATS. The contract was awarded to COMSATS Software Solutions after going through a bidding process.

The contract was signed by CEO Ignite, Asim Shahryar Husain, and Arshad Quddus Qazi, Projects Director, COMSATS Software Solutions. The ceremony was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) IT & Telecom, Mr. Mohsin Mushtaq, Executive Director COMSTATS, Ambassador Muhammad Nafees Zakaria, and officials from Ignite and COMSATS.

Ignite’s Startup Portal will boost the startup ecosystem of Pakistan by creating a seamless and interconnected platform for all stakeholders involved in the ecosystem.

The portal aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for startups to register, submit their profiles and pitches, to get mentoring and coaching, and to connect with local and international investors.

The portal aims to bring together multiple stakeholders of the ecosystem, including startups, incubators, accelerators, investors, government functionaries, regulators, mentors, trainers, industry and academics. This will create many networking opportunities for Pakistani startups.

Speaking on the occasion Additional Secretary (Incharge) IT & Telecom, Mr. Mohsin Mushtaq said,” The Startup Portal, developed by Ignite, represents a major step forward in the development of the startup ecosystem in Pakistan. The portal will provide startups with the resources they need to succeed, and will help to connect various stakeholders in the ecosystem.”

During his address, Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO Ignite, stated,” Ignite’s Startup Portal will be a game changer for the startup landscape in Pakistan by creating linkages between Pakistani startups and local and international customers and investors.”

“It will not only serve as a useful directory for searching Pakistani startups in different verticals but it will also become an investment platform for Pakistani startups in future. By connecting start-ups with angels, investors, incubators, accelerators, and other key players in the ecosystem, the portal will create new opportunities for start-ups to grow and scale up,” he added.

It will take around 6 months to design, develop, test, and launch the new portal.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Nafees Zakaria, Executive Director COMSTATS, said, “COMSATS is focusing on the commercialization of R&D work being done in its 27 member countries. This startup portal will enable us to connect Pakistani startups and their R&D products with stakeholders in many countries.”

COMSATS is an International Intergovernmental Organization of 27 developing countries, founded in October 1994 as a brainchild of Nobel Laureate Prof. Dr. Abdus Salam. COMSATS headquarters is hosted by its founding member, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.