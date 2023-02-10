Ramadan 2023: Fasting Hours and Iftar Timings Confirmed for UAE

The Holy Month of Ramadan is set to start on March 23rd in the UAE, and the first fast will last for over 13 hours, according to the prayer schedules published by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment.

On the first day of Ramadan, UAE residents will fast from 5:02 AM till 6:35 PM. By the end of the month, the fasting hours will increase slightly to 14 hours and 16 minutes. The last fast in the UAE will start at 4:31 AM and end at 6:47 PM.

The length of the fast on the first day of Ramadan in the previous year was 13 hours and 48 minutes, while the fast on the last day of the month lasted 14 hours and 33 minutes.

The start and end of the Holy Month, which can last either 29 or 30 days, are determined by a moon-sighting committee.

This year, the gift of shorter fasting hours will be paired with the comfort of cooler temperatures as the Holy Month in the UAE arrives at the onset of the spring season.

This year, the thermometer is expected to read between 17 to 35 degrees during the early days of Ramadan, and the range will expand to 17 to 36 degrees towards the end of the sacred month.