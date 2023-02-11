Here’s the Head-to-Head Record of Pakistan and India Women’s Teams in T20 World Cup

By Ayna Dua | Published Feb 11, 2023 | 8:00 pm

India and Pakistan are set to face off tomorrow in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Both nations have participated in every Women’s T20 World Cup event since its inception in 2009. While Pakistan has been limited to the first round in all previous tournaments, India has made it as far as being runners-up once. However, both teams are yet to lift the trophy. Here we take a look back at their past encounters in the T20 World Cup:

India and Pakistan have faced each other six times in Women’s T20 World Cup tournaments. Their first encounter took place in the 2009 Women’s T20 World Cup, where India won by 5 wickets as Pakistan was bundled out for 75. In the 2010 Women’s T20 World Cup, India once again defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets, comfortably chasing 106 in the 17th over.

The 2012 Women’s World Cup saw a different result as Pakistan defeated India in a low-scoring thriller by 1 run. While India once again claimed dominance over Pakistan by 6 runs in 2014, the 2016 World Cup again brought bliss for Pakistan as they won by 2 runs using the DLS Method recording their second World Cup victory against the arch-rivals. In the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup, India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets as they chased 133 in 19 overs.

These previous encounters between the two teams in Women’s T20 World Cup events show India’s dominance over Pakistan, however, the Girls in Green will look to rematch some of it tomorrow when they meet India in their group stage match of Women’s World T20 2023.

Here’s the summary of all Pakistan vs. India Women’s T20 World Cup matches:

Year Winner Result
2009 India 5 wickets
2010 India 9 wickets
2012 Pakistan 1 run
2014 India 6 runs
2016 Pakistan 2 runs (DLS)
2018 India 7 wickets

