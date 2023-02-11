Rizwan’s Stunning One-Handed Catch Steals the Show in Bangladesh Premier League [Video]

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan is one of the renowned Pakistani cricketers who has been performing admirably in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

While representing Comilla Victorians, Rizwan took a spectacular one-handed catch in the 41th game of the event against Rangpur Riders at Sher e Bangla National Stadium.

On the second delivery of the ninth over of Rangpur Riders’ innings, left-handed batter, Shamim Hossain attempted to cut Mustafizur short pitch ball to first slip.

The wicket-keeper batter turned to his left with a full-stretch dive to take a stunning one-handed catch to restrict the opposition to 74 for 6.

Comilla Victorians won the match by 70 runs after Mustafizur Rahman and Sunil Narine bowled brilliantly, taking three and two wickets, respectively.

Comilla Victorians are currently second in the points table, having won nine of their twelve group stage games, while Sylhet Strikers stands on the top of the table.

Earlier this week, the Peshawar-born cricketer scored 61 runs off 47 balls against Chattogram Challengers to lead his side to a six wickets win.

Check out the catch here: