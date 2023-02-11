Oppo Find N2 Flip Global Launch Date Confirmed

Oppo has just announced the global launch date for its first clamshell foldable, the Find N2 Flip, which is going to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phones.

On February 15th, Oppo will host a global launch event for its flip foldable in London. This is their first foldable device that will be officially available outside China, and it will add to the competition in the foldable segment, which has seen the most success with flip-style devices.

The global markets for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola’s latest Razr will now face tough competition in the form of Oppo’s Find N2 Flip. This is great news for consumers, as it is going to force improvements and aggressive pricing on all sides.

However, the official images announcing the London event do not include any mention of the Find N2 non-Flip, leading us to believe that it will, unfortunately, be limited to the Chinese market.

Thanks to its Chinese launch, we already know the Oppo Find N2 Flip’s specifications. It is powered by the flagship grade Dimensity 9000+ SoC and has a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED display on the front with 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,600 nits peak brightness.

Its secondary display on the outside, the largest ever on a flip phone, measures 3.26 inches and is based on an AMOLED panel. It features a 382 x 700 pixels resolution and can hit 900 nits peak brightness.

There is a 50MP main camera on the rear alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter. Battery capacity is 4,300 mAh with 44W fast charging, making it the biggest and fastest charging battery on a clamshell foldable yet.