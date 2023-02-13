Bookme Replaces Hard Prints with E-tickets for HBL PSL 8

Nothing compares to the enthusiasm and rush this nation feels when the most anticipated sporting event of the country announces its tournaments and teams’ lineup.

This year the excitement took a whole new level when the news came out about giving some more cricket-crazy cities the hope to witness their favorite teams live.

The City of saints hosts the opening ceremony and the first set of matches of the great HBL Pakistan Super League 8. Simultaneously, on alternate days the city of lights will get to see some thrilling initial games from the league as well.

Following this first leg of matches in both cities, the tournament will move on to the twin cities and Lahore with final games promising to bring thousands of Lahoris to the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Excited Cricket fans took no time to lock their game and save their preferred spots as soon as the tickets went live. Bookme offering a seamless flow for seat selection and purchasing is making spectators’ experience quite convenient.

After winning two of their many major awards just last year, one locally and another from within Asia Pacific, Bookme is a name too familiar in the travel, entertainment and sporting industry. This just adds more value and prestige to the ticketing experience for the league.

What started as a step towards digitizing and adopting the world’s best practices, the exclusive ticketing partnership between Bookme and Pakistan Cricket Board has now made the cricket fans familiar and comfortable with the entire journey.

From selecting their seats to paying using any from a myriad of payment methods to going through a foolproof ticket validation process, spectators seem to be well aware of the e-ticketing phenomenon and the seamless experience that has come to Pakistan and is here to stay and only evolve.

Lastly, one ticket purchase per ID (NIC/Passport number/B-Form) for the event allows a highly credible system to qualify each purchased ticket and nullify the probability of re-use or duplication.

This also allows the spectators to avoid unnecessary checks and simply walk past each vital checkpoint with Bookme teams implementing a quick scan-and-go solution.

With the current internal and external affairs accompanied by the stressful economic turn the country has taken recently, the Pakistani nation surely deserves this time of the year when all unite for the sake of the thrill.