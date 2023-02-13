Climate Change Subject Will be Taught in Universities in Sindh Soon

The Sindh government is taking a proactive approach towards combating climate change by creating a new course in higher education institutions aimed at boosting awareness about this critical issue.

Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Minister of Universities and the Environment, has urged universities to prioritize raising climate change awareness.

ALSO READ Pakistan Business Council Shares Solutions for The Power Sector

The minister underlined that the province is already facing the impacts of climate change, including soaring temperatures and drought, and that students must be educated on the subject.

Minister Rahoo believes that educating about climate change in academic institutions would not only enhance job prospects for students, but will also help fix major environmental issues such as industrial waste management, marine pollution, and hospital waste disposal.

ALSO READ IG Police Balochistan Calls For Equal Opportunities for Female Officers

He stressed that Pakistan is among the countries bearing the brunt of climate-related disasters and that it is critical to raise awareness today in order to reduce the impact on subsequent generations.

Climate change, according to the minister, is a serious challenge to food security in Pakistan and a persistent menace to the nation in the form of natural catastrophes. Climate change has been considered the greatest threat to the world and its inhabitants by the international community, and the minister feels that it is critical to act immediately to avert additional harm.