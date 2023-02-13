Tickets for PSL 8’s Opening Ceremony and 1st Match at Multan Fail to Sell Out

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence within the next few hours. The curtain-raiser of the tournament will feature a blockbuster opening ceremony before Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans lock horns in the opening encounter at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Historically, Multan has been a great venue for cricket as the stadium is filled with passionate cricket fans, but this time around it looks like the stadium will not be at its full capacity as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has failed to sell out the tickets for the first day of the competition.

With just a couple of hours remaining for the first match, there are still more than 2,500 tickets available online. While seven out of nine enclosures have been sold out, two enclosures, Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood, still have thousands of tickets left.

Inzamam-ul-Haq enclosure, which contains tickets worth Rs. 18,000 per seat, has been sold out, while general stands which include tickets ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000 have also been sold out. Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosure tickets cost 6,000 per seat.

There might be a number of factors for this including the opening match being held on a weekday, the high cost of ticket prices, and PCB’s failure to promote the tournament as previously.

Tickets for the encounter are still available for sale and can be bought at bookme’s website.

