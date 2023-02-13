Here’s How Much Money PSL 8 Winners and Runner-Ups Will Get

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the prize money for the winning team and the runners-up of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament is set to commence within the next few hours as the six franchises aim to win the coveted trophy, along with bagging huge prize money.

According to the details, the winning team will be awarded Rs. 120 million along with the newly unveiled 24-karat Supernova Trophy. The runners-up for the tournament will be awarded Rs. 48 million.

PSL has witnessed an exponential increase in prize money over the years. The winners of PSL 7, Lahore Qalandars were awarded Rs. 80 million for their sensational title win while the losing finalists, Multan Sultans were awarded Rs. 32 million.

Previously, winners of PSL 6, Multan Sultans had bagged prize money of Rs. 75 million while runners-up, Peshawar Zalmi were awarded Rs. 30 million.

Here is the breakdown of PSL prize money:

Edition Winners Prize Money Runners-up Prize Money PSL 6 75 million 30 million PSL 7 80 million 32 million PSL 8 120 million 48 million

All figures in PKR

The eighth edition of PSL will commence with a rematch of last year’s final as Lahore Qalandars travel to Multan to face the home side, Multan Sultans, in the opening encounter of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament. The final of the tournament will be played on 19 March at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

