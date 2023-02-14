600 T20 Games and 15,000 Runs: Shoaib Malik Reveals Future Plans

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik has set his aim to play 600 T20 matches as he denied any plans of getting retired soon.

41-year-old Shoaib Malik’s career is the epitome of longevity as he remains energetic and athletic enough to continue competing with the players half his age on the field.

While the experienced cricketer has already drawn curtains over his Test and ODI career, he is not planning to take retirement from the shortest format of the game for which he considers himself fully fit.

Revealing his future plans, Shoaib Malik told that he is aiming to feature in 600 T20 matches as he will look to complete 15,000 runs and 200 wickets. The all-rounder has, so far, scored 12,328 runs in his 501 T20 matches along with bagging 162 wickets. With this, Shoaib Malik brushed off speculations of retiring any time soon.

Shoaib Malik made the announcement in a pre-match interview of Karachi Kings’ match against Peshawar Zalmi. The veteran all-rounder will represent Karachi Kings in the PSL 8 as they begin their campaign today against his previous team Peshawar Zalmi.