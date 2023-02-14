Fakhar Zaman Achieves Another Big PSL Milestone

Opening batter, Fakhar Zaman put on a masterclass against Multan Sultans in the opening encounter of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The left-handed batter, who was the top-scorer of the previous season, picked up from where he left and played a sensational knock of 66 runs off 42 balls.
The match-winning innings for Lahore Qalandars included three boundaries and five maximums and entertained the crowd at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
With this, Fakhar also achieved a significant milestone in his PSL career as he became the second batter after Babar Azam to cross the 2000-run mark in the tournament.
Here are the leading run-scorers of PSL:
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Babar Azam
|68
|2,413
|42.33
|0
|23
|Fakhar Zaman
|64
|2,005
|20.05
|1
|17
|Kamran Akmal
|75
|1,972
|27.38
|3
|12
|Shoaib Malik
|72
|1,882
|34.21
|0
|12
|Mohammad Hafeez
|71
|1,596
|27.51
|0
|9
It is worth noting that Fakhar was an integral part of the Qalandars’ campaign last year, where he finished as the top-scorer of the tournament with 588 runs.
The Mardan-born cricketer’s incredible form with the bat was one of the major reasons why the Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars made it to the final.
Lahore Qalandars will be hoping that their in-form opening batter continues his stellar form and leads the team to glory this season.