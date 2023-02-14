Fakhar Zaman Achieves Another Big PSL Milestone

Opening batter, Fakhar Zaman put on a masterclass against Multan Sultans in the opening encounter of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-handed batter, who was the top-scorer of the previous season, picked up from where he left and played a sensational knock of 66 runs off 42 balls.

The match-winning innings for Lahore Qalandars included three boundaries and five maximums and entertained the crowd at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

With this, Fakhar also achieved a significant milestone in his PSL career as he became the second batter after Babar Azam to cross the 2000-run mark in the tournament.

Here are the leading run-scorers of PSL:

Batter Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Babar Azam 68 2,413 42.33 0 23 Fakhar Zaman 64 2,005 20.05 1 17 Kamran Akmal 75 1,972 27.38 3 12 Shoaib Malik 72 1,882 34.21 0 12 Mohammad Hafeez 71 1,596 27.51 0 9

It is worth noting that Fakhar was an integral part of the Qalandars’ campaign last year, where he finished as the top-scorer of the tournament with 588 runs.

The Mardan-born cricketer’s incredible form with the bat was one of the major reasons why the Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars made it to the final.

Lahore Qalandars will be hoping that their in-form opening batter continues his stellar form and leads the team to glory this season.