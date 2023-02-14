Fakhar Zaman Achieves Another Big PSL Milestone

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Feb 14, 2023 | 11:07 am

Opening batter, Fakhar Zaman put on a masterclass against Multan Sultans in the opening encounter of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-handed batter, who was the top-scorer of the previous season, picked up from where he left and played a sensational knock of 66 runs off 42 balls.

ALSO READ

The match-winning innings for Lahore Qalandars included three boundaries and five maximums and entertained the crowd at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

With this, Fakhar also achieved a significant milestone in his PSL career as he became the second batter after Babar Azam to cross the 2000-run mark in the tournament.

Here are the leading run-scorers of PSL:

Batter Matches  Runs Average  100s 50s
Babar Azam 68 2,413 42.33 0 23
Fakhar Zaman 64 2,005 20.05 1 17
Kamran Akmal 75 1,972 27.38 3 12
Shoaib Malik 72 1,882 34.21 0 12
Mohammad Hafeez 71 1,596 27.51 0 9
ALSO READ

It is worth noting that Fakhar was an integral part of the Qalandars’ campaign last year, where he finished as the top-scorer of the tournament with 588 runs.

The Mardan-born cricketer’s incredible form with the bat was one of the major reasons why the Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars made it to the final.

Lahore Qalandars will be hoping that their in-form opening batter continues his stellar form and leads the team to glory this season.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Ayesha Omar Proves Why She is a Style Icon in Quirky Outfit [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Senate Passes Capital Development Authority Amendment Bill, 2022
Read more in proproperty
close
>