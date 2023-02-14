Karachi Kings Release New Official Anthem for PSL 8

Karachi Kings have released their new anthem ‘Ye Hai Karachi‘ ahead of their first match against Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The much-awaited anthem features renowned singers Asim Azhar, Ali Azmat, and Raamis Ali and showcases the excitement and passion that the Kings bring to the PSL.

The anthem video also features the captain of Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim, and other players like star pacer, Mohammad Amir, and opening batter, Sharjeel Khan.

Under left-handed all-rounder, Karachi Kings won their maiden PSL title in 2020 with the all-format captain, Babar Azam, being the man of the tournament.

However, during last year’s edition, the Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings’ performance was not up to the mark, losing nine out of 10 group stage matches.

As a result, the franchise decided to make big changes to their side, trading Babar with Shoaib Malik from Peshawar Zalmi and handing back the captaincy to Imad.

Imad expressed confidence in his team and stated that the departure of Babar will not affect the team’s performance, and they are looking forward to performing well this season.

It is worth noting the Karachi Kings will come face to face against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi today at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

