PSL 2023 Points Table After Opening Game in Multan

Fans witnessed a thrilling opening encounter of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Multan Sultans and defending champion Lahore Qalandars at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

Lahore emerged victorious courtesy of a magnificent all-round performance, curated by Fakhar Zaman’s sensational half-century which consisted of 5 huge maximums. Lahore managed to posy 175/5 in their 20 overs, which ultimately proved to be a winning score.

Multan was unable to chase down the target despite a solid start by their openers. Rizwan continued his fine form but was unable to take Multan home as Shaheen’s men were to hot too handle.

Lahore won the match by 1 run as they move to the top spot in the PSL 8 standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 Multan Sultans 1 0 1 0 0 Islamabad United – – – – – – Quetta Gladiators – – – – – – Peshawar Zalmi – – – – – – Karachi Kings – – – – – –

