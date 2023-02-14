Fitch Downgrades Pakistan’s Issuer Default Rating to CCC

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC-‘, from ‘CCC+’. There is no Outlook assigned, as Fitch typically does not assign Outlooks to ratings of ‘CCC+’ or below.

The rating agency stated that the downgrade reflects further sharp deterioration in external liquidity and funding conditions, and the decline of foreign-exchange (FX) reserves to critically low levels. It said that while we assume a successful conclusion of the 9th review of Pakistan’s IMF programme, the downgrade also reflects large risks to continued programme performance and funding, including in the run-up to this year’s elections. Default or debt restructuring is an increasingly real possibility, Fitch said.

Liquid net FX reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan were about $2.9 billion on 3 February 2023, or less than three weeks of imports, down from a peak of more than $20 billion at end-August 2021.

Falling reserves reflect large, albeit declining, current account deficits (CADs), external debt servicing and earlier FX intervention by the central bank, particularly in 4Q22, when an informal exchange-rate cap appears to have been in place. We expect reserves to remain at low levels, though we do forecast a modest recovery during the remainder of FY23, due to anticipated inflows and the recent removal of the exchange rate cap.

External public-debt maturities

External public-debt maturities in the remainder of the fiscal year ending June 2023 (FY23) amount to over $7 billion and will remain high in FY24. Of the $7 billion remaining for FY23, $3 billion represent deposits from China (SAFE) that are likely to be rolled over, and $1.7 billion are loans from Chinese commercial banks which we also assume will be refinanced in the near future. The SAFE deposits are scheduled to mature in two instalments: $2 billion in March and $1 billion in June, added Fitch.

Current account deficit

Pakistan’s CAD was $3.7 billion in 2H22, down from $9 billion in 2H21. As such, we forecast a full-year deficit of $4.7 billion (1.5 percent of GDP) in FY23 after $17 billion (4.6 percent of GDP) in FY22. The narrowing of the CAD has been driven by restrictions on imports and FX availability, as well as by fiscal tightening, higher interest rates and measures to limit energy consumption.

Reported backlogs of unpaid imports in Pakistan’s ports indicate that the CAD could increase once more funding becomes available.

Nevertheless, exchange-rate depreciation could limit the rise, as the authorities intend for imports to be financed through banks, without recourse to official reserves. Remittance inflows could also recover after they were partly switched to unofficial channels in 4Q22 to benefit from more favourable exchange rates in the parallel market.

Revenue collection

Shortfalls in revenue collection, energy subsidies and policies inconsistent with a market-determined exchange rate have held up the 9th review of Pakistan’s IMF programme, which was originally due in November 2022. We understand that completion of the review hinges on additional front-loaded revenue measures and increases to regulated electricity and fuel prices.

IMF conditions

The IMF’s conditions are likely to prove socially and politically difficult amid a sharp economic slowdown, high inflation, and the devastation wrought by widespread floods last year. Elections are due by October 2023, and former prime minister Imran Khan, whose party will challenge the incumbent government in the elections, earlier rejected an invitation by Prime Minister Shehbhaz Sharif to hold talks on national issues, including IMF negotiations.

Funding stress

Recent funding stress has been marked by the apparent reluctance of traditional allies – China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – to provide fresh assistance in the absence of an IMF programme, which is also critical for other multilateral and bilateral funding.

The authorities appear close to agreement on the 9th programme review after the conclusion of the IMF’s staff visit to Pakistan on 9 February, and have already taken action that should facilitate agreement. This includes an apparent removal of a cap on the rupee exchange rate in January. The prime minister has repeatedly expressed the intention to remain in the programme.

Funding in the pipeline

In addition to remaining IMF disbursements of $2.5 billion, Pakistan stands to receive $3.5 billion from other multilaterals in FY23 after agreement with the IMF is reached. There have been reports of over $5 billion in additional commitments being considered by allies, on top of rollovers of existing funding, although details on the size and conditions are still pending. Pakistan received USD10 billion in pledges at a flood-relief conference in January 2023, mostly in the form of loans.

The prime minister has also expressed the intention to remain current on all debt obligations. Pakistan repaid a sukuk due in December 2022, and the next scheduled bond maturity is not until April 2024.