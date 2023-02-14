PCB’s Incompetence on Display Yet Again as Match Time Delayed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) management has decided to alter the match timings of tonight’s encounter between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

The high-octane clash was initially scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM but according to the latest updates, the match will commence at 8:00 PM instead. Last night’s opening encounter of Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars also faced delays and started half an hour after schedule after a fire broke out at one of the floodlight poles due to the firework show at the opening ceremony.

PCB’s incompetence has been highly documented previously. This time around they did not provide any explanation regarding the postponement of the match and did not even make any proper announcement for the delay. Instead, the delay in the match timings can be noted in their official match graphic released on their social media.

In the original PSL schedule released by PCB, night matches in Karachi are scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM while night matches in Multan are set to be played at 6:00 PM.

It is still unclear whether the PCB has decided to extend the match timings by one hour for this particular match or for the whole tournament.

It’s Game day in K-Town! @KarachiKingsARY face @PeshawarZalmi at the National Stadium 🙌 Who is coming to NSK to show their love for their team? #HBLPSL8 I #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvPZ pic.twitter.com/YKha8y8Nii — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 14, 2023

