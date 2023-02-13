Here’s Glamorous PSL Opening Ceremony in Pictures

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 has officially begun with a dazzling opening ceremony being held in Multan Cricket Stadium. The event marks the start of the highly anticipated tournament and will see performances from some of Pakistan’s most renowned musicians.

The opening ceremony features musical acts from Faris Shafi, Shae Gill, and Asim Azhar, who will sing the PSL 8 anthem.

This is the first time in the history of PSL that the opening ceremony is being held in Multan.

The first match of the tournament between the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans is set to begin at 8 PM. The defending champions will face off against the runners-up of PSL 7, setting the tone for what is sure to be an action-packed and thrilling season of cricket.

Note: This is a developing post and will be updated regularly as more pictures become available.