What Did Amir Actually Say About Babar That’s Been Blown Out of Proportion?

Star Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Amir is solely focused on taking wickets, regardless of who he is facing, including the all-format captain, Babar Azam.

The hype surrounding the clash between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi has been building ever since PCB announced the schedule for the eighth edition of PSL.

Cricket fans are excited to see the two star players face off when Kings take on Zalmi in their first clash of the event at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today.

Amir told the media that these matchups and player rivalries keep players on their toes and that he enjoys these types of challenges as they keep him focused.

“My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same,” the left-arm pacer added.

With such high stakes, it is no wonder that cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between Babar and Amir, in particular, in today’s encounter.

Karachi Kings will be aiming for their second PSL title this season, having previously won the competition in 2020 when they defeated Lahore Qalandars in the final.

The eighth edition of one of the biggest sports festivals began with a glittering opening ceremony at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

For me Babar's wicket same like as tailender is batting: says @iamamirofficial in reply of my question about Babar Wicket. pic.twitter.com/bzYY01IGUn — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) February 13, 2023

