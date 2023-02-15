Gwadar Port Authority Spent Rs. 10 Crore on Food in Last 5 Years

The Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) has spent a staggering Rs. 100 million on serving refreshments to guests over the last five years, regardless of whether any ships docked at the port or not.

According to a recent report, during the current financial year alone, the authority has already spent over Rs. 20 million on refreshments, with no sign of slowing down.

However, the story doesn’t end there, as the authority has reportedly requested an additional Rs. 70 million from the government fund for the next three years to continue providing refreshments to guests.

Initially, the authority claimed that the amount was needed to hold seminars on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other related workshops.

But upon seeking additional funding, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs has requested the authority to submit a detailed breakdown of the expenditures incurred thus far.

This revelation has sparked widespread criticism from the public, questioning the authority’s uncontrolled use of taxpayers’ money.

Many are calling for a thorough investigation into the matter, as the exorbitant amount of money spent on refreshments has raised serious concerns about the authority’s financial management and transparency.

The public is demanding answers, and the GPA must provide a clear and detailed breakdown of its expenditures to restore the public’s trust.

Via: 24News