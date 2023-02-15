Javed Afridi Takes a Cheeky Dig at PCB After 10% Fine on Peshawar Zalmi

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, is an active social media user. Every now and then, he posts something to engage his millions of followers.

After last night’s match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, the latter was fined 10% of their match over a slow over rate by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

ALSO READ Karachi Kings’ Express Pacer Likely to Miss PSL 8 Due to Fractured Finger

Resorting to social media, Javed Afridi took a cheeky dig at the PCB, pointing to the fact that he isn’t concerned about the fine one bit. On Twitter, Afridi penned, “10% match fee is sadqa.”

10% MATCH FEE IS SADQA ❗️ — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) February 15, 2023

For those still wondering about the hidden message in the social media post, Javed Afridi has basically announced to pay the 10% of last night’s match fee as a charity to keep the evil eye off Peshawar Zalmi.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

Last night, Peshawar Zalmi won by two runs in their PSL opener after scoring 199 runs and limiting Kings to 197-5. Karachi’s Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik led a comeback, but Zalmi’s Khurram Shahzad’s last-over heroics secured the victory, with well-placed yorkers and good composure.

Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators tonight. Sultans seek their first points after a close loss to Qalandars, while Gladiators hope for a good start after missing the playoffs in the past three seasons.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads