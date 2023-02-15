NADRA Announces a Good News for Flood Victims

In an effort to support individuals impacted by the devastating floods, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced its plans to distribute free CNICs to those in affected areas.

This initiative has been launched in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

According to the Chairman NADRA, this initiative will benefit women, handicapped individuals, and those from impoverished backgrounds living in nine districts across Sindh and Balochistan.

By providing free CNICs to these groups, this new project seeks to empower those who have been most affected by the floods.

This move by NADRA and the UNDP is a crucial step towards providing aid and support to individuals affected by the floods. By enabling them to obtain CNICs, this project will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the lives of those in flood-affected regions.

In December 2022, NADRA had reopened its offices that were destroyed as a result of the monsoon-induced record-breaking floods this year. Chairman NADRA said that 58 offices were destroyed across Sindh. They have been reopened after renovation in a record time.

He added that NADRA faced multi-faceted challenges due to floods as they destroyed the houses of its employees as well. NADRA has compensated 1,000 employees and disbursed them an additional monthly salary.