PSL Points Table After Peshawar’s Thrilling Win Against Karachi

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 15, 2023 | 12:00 am

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Peshawar Zalmi rose to the top of the PSL points table after a close-fought win against Karachi Kings in the high-octane clash.

Zalmi posted a mammoth total of 199/5 after a sensational half-century by their new captain, Babar Azam, and a magnificent 92 by star English batter, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

In reply, Karachi c failed to chase down the target as they fell only 2 runs short. Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik scored sensational half-centuries as they put a solid fightback for Karachi but their efforts went in vain as Zalmi bowlers brought their A-game.

Jimmy Neesham was the star with the ball as he got rid of dangerous Matthew Wade and Qasim Akram.

Peshawar won the match by 2 runs as they moved to the top spot in the PSL 8 standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 0 2 0.100
Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 0.050
Multan Sultans 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050
Karachi Kings 1 0 1 0 0 -0.100
Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators

