PSL Points Table After Peshawar’s Thrilling Win Against Karachi

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Peshawar Zalmi rose to the top of the PSL points table after a close-fought win against Karachi Kings in the high-octane clash.
Zalmi posted a mammoth total of 199/5 after a sensational half-century by their new captain, Babar Azam, and a magnificent 92 by star English batter, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.
In reply, Karachi c failed to chase down the target as they fell only 2 runs short. Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik scored sensational half-centuries as they put a solid fightback for Karachi but their efforts went in vain as Zalmi bowlers brought their A-game.
Jimmy Neesham was the star with the ball as he got rid of dangerous Matthew Wade and Qasim Akram.
Peshawar won the match by 2 runs as they moved to the top spot in the PSL 8 standings.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Peshawar Zalmi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.100
|Lahore Qalandars
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.050
|Multan Sultans
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.050
|Karachi Kings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.100
|Islamabad United
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Quetta Gladiators
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads