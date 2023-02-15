Swat Sets up Hospital for Police Martyrs’ Families

In Swat, a new hospital for the relatives of police martyrs has been established, marking a significant milestone for the region. This hospital, the first of its kind in Swat, provides critical medical treatment to people who have lost family members in the line of duty.

The Swat Divisional Police Officer (DPO) confirmed the news, highlighting that the hospital will provide free medical care to martyrs’ family members, especially women, and children.

This facility will be provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week to guarantee that individuals in need get the assistance they need at all times.

Among the most impressive aspects of this hospital is that it promises to deliver medicine free of charge, which is a huge comfort for people who have already suffered a lot.

This policy ensures that they will get the needed care without financial difficulties. Building this facility demonstrates local authorities’ dedication to assisting the relatives of police martyrs.

They have acknowledged the families’ sacrifices and have undertaken practical steps to offer them the support they require in difficult times.