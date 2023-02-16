Captain Babar Azam Seen Cleaning Karachi Cricket Ground After Match [Video]

In a heartwarming display of leadership and teamwork, Babar Azam was seen helping clean up the ground alongside his teammates and Karachi Kings players.

Babar Azam, who is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing edition of PSL, was seen picking up trash and debris from the ground after the match against the Karachi Kings.

ALSO READ New Zealand Star Praises Sarfaraz’s Leadership Qualities

The Zalmi emerged victorious in the match, but rather than basking in the glory of victory, Babar chose to lead by example and lend a helping hand to his teammates.

The 28-year-old cricketer has been making headlines for his exceptional performances on the field, having recently been named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in the 2022.

Babar consistent form has earned him comparisons to some of the greatest batsmen of all time, and he is widely regarded as one of the future stars of world cricket.

ALSO READ Here’s the PSL Points Table as Multan Dismantle Quetta

During the Peshawar Zalmi PSL campaign opener, the right-handed batter performed admirably against one of the PSL’s most potent bowling attacks.

The Lahore-born cricketer scored fighting innings of 68 runs off 46 balls, including seven boundaries and a maximum, to lead his team to a magnificent victory.

The Babar Azam-led side is currently on the second spot on the PSL points table, and they will face Multan Sultans tomorrow at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Babar was helping clean the ground alongside his teammates and Karachi kings Players. What an Example he is setting as the best player in the team👏♥️👑. #BabarAzam #PSL8 #PSL2023 #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/4rDVbbSgiD — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) February 15, 2023

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads